Buddha Purnima will be celebrated this year on May 16, Monday. This festival falls during Vaishakha month and it marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Buddha Jayanti is basically observed on full moon day in Vesak. It is believed that Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment on this day. Gautam Buddha was a spiritual teacher who founded Buddhism. It is celebrated by the Buddhist community with great excitement across the country as well as in other countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2022, we will share with you Happy Budha Purnima HD images, wishes, Facebook greetings, SMS and quotes to celebrate this Buddhist festival. When Is Buddha Purnima 2022? Know Date, Traditions, Tithi and Significance of Vesak Day Celebrating Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Gautama Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama. Most people consider Lumbini, Nepal as the birthplace of Buddha. For Buddhists, the place called Bodh Gaya is the most important pilgrimage site related to the life of Gautama Buddha. Apart from Bodh Gaya, Kushinagar, Lumbini and Sarnath are also three other important pilgrimage centres. It is believed that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya and he first taught religion in Sarnath.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Buddha idols are worshipped as well as prayer meets are held. Devotees visit Buddhist shrines, recite Buddhist scriptures and take part in religious discussions. On this day, devotees also visit temples, offer prayer to Lord Buddha, and donate alms to the needy. Some devotees also observe a fast and meditate. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will take place indoors. However, you can reach out to your friends and relatives by sending out Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 HD images, wishes, greetings, and GIFs which are available for free download below.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Bless Us With Peace, Joy, Prosperity and Happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Buddha Jayanti, Here’s Wishing You & Your Loved Ones Peace, Love, Good Health, and Prosperity.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Enlighten You on the Path of Truth And Peace. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Guidance And Blessings of Lord Buddha Fill Our Life With Hope And Peace Amid These Difficult Times. Buddha Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamanye!

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teachings of Gautama Buddha Lead Us on the Path of Freedom and Contentment From Suffering and Pain. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima GIF

Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes: Images, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday!

As per the Vedic literature, Lord Buddha is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and he appeared on this earth to teach the message of non-violence and mercy towards all living creatures. According to Buddhist teachings, the Noble Eightfold Path is, Right Understanding, Right Thought, Right Action, Right Speech, Right Mindfulness, Right Livelihood, Right Effort and Right Concentration. On Buddha Jayanti 2022, spread the teachings of Buddha with your loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2022 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).