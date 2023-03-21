Happy Cheti Chand 2023! One of the most important holidays in the Sindhi culture, Cheti Chand commemorates the birth of the saintly philanthropist Saint Jhulelal. It occurs on the second day of the brighter moon fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Chaitra month and is known as the Sindhi New Year. On this night, people pray to the powerful Lord Varun for wealth and success. Given that Jhulelal is regarded as a manifestation of the Deity of Water. In addition to having religious significance, Cheti Chand also represents the traditional ideals and beliefs of the Sindhu community. As people also exchange festive greetings, we bring you a collection of Cheti Chand 2023 images, Happy Cheti Chand 2023 wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti greetings, Sindhi New Year 2023 messages and a lot more to celebrate the day!

Cheti Chand, which symbolizes fresh starts and everything that has yet to take form, is regarded by Sindhis as the first day of the new year. Rattan Rao Luhana and his wife Devaki gave birth to Lord Jhulelal, the Ishta Dev of the Sindhis, on Vikram Samvat 1007, 951 AD, in the Sindh region of Narsapur Nagar. Other titles for him include Lal Sai, Uderolal, Varun Dev, and Zinda Pir. Lord Jhulelal performed numerous acts that exemplified his character and established him as the genuine defender of faith. He really advocated for harmony between Muslims and Hindus and emphasized the concept of God. To commemorate the celebration, we have compiled wishes, HD pictures, quotes, messages, WhatsApp status and SMS below.

Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish There Are More Opportunities Than Threats, More Smiles Than Sadness As We Step Into a New Year. Best Wishes on Cheti Chand.

Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Warm and Happy Cheti Chand Full of Celebrations and Happiness and Some Lovely Memories With Your Dear Ones.

Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of Cheti Chand Reminds Us To Forget the Bad Things in the Past and Embrace the Goodness of Another New Year for a Bright and Happy Year.

Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Cheti Chand Full of Festivities and Happiness and Some Lovely Memories With Your Loved Ones.

Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jeko Chavando Jhulelal, Kadhin Na Theendo Woh Kangaal. Cheti Chand Ju Lakh Lakh Vadayun.

The holiday of Cheti Chand coincides with or follows the celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. According to the conventional Hindu lunar calendar, Cheti Chand is primarily celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month when the moon is visible. The significance of this day stems from the legend that Varun Dev, disguised as Uderolal, came to save the Sindhi community from a despotic ruler who wanted to annihilate Sindhi culture and Hinduism. Additionally, Dal Pakwan, a Sindhi breakfast dish, is a fan favourite that can be found as an appetizer in many bars in India and other countries.

