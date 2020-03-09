Happy Choti Holi 2020 Messages And Holika Dahan Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, GIF Greetings And SMS to Celebrate The Festival

Choti Holi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Choti Holi is the festival of colours and celebrations have kickstarted everywhere. Also known as Holika Dahan it is celebrated today on March 9 and Holi or Rang Pancham is observed on March 10. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. On Holi Dahan, a bonfire is set to symbolise the victory of goodness after the sun sets and old things are thrown into the burning fire. As we celebrate Choti Holi, we have compiled a list of wishes and messages which you can send your friends and family to celebrate the festival. Celebrate Choti Holi with these WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, SMS and messages. Holika Dahan 2020 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Wish Your Loved Ones With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Post Before Holi.

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated in the month of Phalgun for two days. The bonfire lit on Choti Holi signifies how Hiranyakashipu's sister Holika was burnt. The second day is called Dhulandi or Dhurdi when people apply colours on each other and celebrate the day in merry. People send each other messages to celebrate the day. And if you are looking for the perfect message to wish your loved ones, we have got you covered. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Choti Holi WhatsApp Message: Let’s Burn Our All Bad Things With This Holika Dahan. Wish You All a Very Happy Holika Dahan!

Choti Holi Wishes (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Holi Dahan Facebook Greetings: Let’s Burn All Our Bad Things With This Holika Dahan. I Wish You All a Very Happy Holika Dahan.

Choti Holi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Holika Dahan WhatsApp Message: May All The Tensions in Your Life Burn Along With The Holika. Happy Holika Dahan!

Holika Dahan 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Holika Dahan Facebook Greetings: I Wish This Holi to Your Life, the Vibrant Colours That You Use on This Happy Occasion. Happy Holika Dahan!

Choti Holi 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Holika Dahan WhatsApp Message: Every Day Needs to Be Colourful, but Seldom It Is. So, Stock Yourself for a Whole Year. Happy Holika Dahan 2020!

Choti Holi WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is widely used, people send festival wishes and greetings through this medium. You can also download Choti Holi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your near and dear ones.

According to Hindu mythology, King Hiranyakashhipu wanted to be worshipped as God but his son Prahlada did not agree to it as he was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Angered by his son's actions, Hiranyakashipu decided to punish his setting him on fire, but his plan did not work out and his sister Holika died instead. The incident is believed to signify the victory of good over evil hence, the occasion is observed. We wish everyone Choti Holi and Rang Panchami in advance!