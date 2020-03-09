Holika Dahan 2020 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Wish Your Loved Ones With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Post Before Holi

Holika Dahan wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holika Dahan 2020! Holi is knocking our doors and we cannot keep calm but before Holi, which is one of the major festivals of the Hindu religion, we celebrate Holika Dahan where we burn all the negativity before the auspicious celebration. Holika Dahan holds great religious significance and the fire lighted on Holika Dahan is considered to symbolise the victory of good over evil. On this day people apply the ashes of Holika Dahan on their body and forehead for good luck. People also wish their loved ones with Holi messages, greetings and Holika Dahan images and pictures to extend love and positivity. And in that case, we have your back with Holika Dahan messages and greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and images that you can exchange among your friends and family. Choti Holi 2020 Day and Date: When is Holika Dahan And Dhulandi? Know All About Celebrations Associated With The Festival of Colours.

The day holds immense significance as it is believed on Holika Dahan you burn away the evil shadows. Holika Dahan is also a symbol of the fact that if there is a strong will there is always a way. The story behind the celebration of Holika Dahan dates back to when little devotee Prahlada escaped from his evil father's evil umpteen times because of his devotion and will. Holika Dahan tells that no matter how powerful the evil is, goodness always wins. If you want to wish your family and friends on Holika Dahan, here are a few images and greetings:

Happy Holi

Let's Celebrate Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan GIFs

Happy Holi

Holi WhatsApp Stickers

For those who do not know the story behind the celebration of Holika Dahan, it is believed that back when tyrannical king Hiranyakashipu ruled, he wanted no one to worship God. However, his son Prahlada turned out to be an ardent devotee of God. Hiranyakashipu decided to punish his son he set Prahlad in the lap of his sister Holika on fire. Holika who had got a boon from God that she will never be able to burn fire, succumbed but Prahlad escaped. Since then Holika Dahan was celebrated to burn evil.

For those who do not know the story behind the celebration of Holika Dahan, it is believed that back when tyrannical king Hiranyakashipu ruled, he wanted no one to worship God. However, his son Prahlada turned out to be an ardent devotee of God. Hiranyakashipu decided to punish his son he set Prahlad in the lap of his sister Holika on fire. Holika who had got a boon from God that she will never be able to burn fire, succumbed but Prahlad escaped. Since then Holika Dahan was celebrated to burn evil.