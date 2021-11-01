Dhanteras is the first official day of the Diwali celebration. Dhanteras 2021 will be commemorated on November 2. This celebration is sure to be filled with various fun festivities and traditions. Dhanteras is said to be a very auspicious day where people buy new appliances or make big purchases for the house, which is believed to bring good luck. As we prepare to commemorate Dhanteras 2021, here are some Happy Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras 2021 messages. Happy Dhanteras 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends. Dhanteras and Diwali 2021 Date in India: Auspicious Time To Buy Gold, Shubh Muhurat for Dhantrayodashi Puja and Significance of First Day of Deepawali.

Diwali is known to be the biggest celebration for Hindus across the world, and Dhanteras marks the official beginning of this festival in most parts of the country. Celebrated on the thirteenth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month, Dhanteras revolves around worshipping Lord Dhanvantari - the God of Ayurveda. This day is also known as Dhantrayodashi, and many people revere Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day. Many people also perform Lakshmi Puja on this day, even though it is most common to conduct Lakshmi Puja on the day of Diwali.

However, buying gold or silver, other metal items or making big purchases for the house on this day is considered to be extremely auspicious. Dhanteras celebrations are filled with various rituals and traditions that most people observe as a community. However, the most common part of the celebration has to be sharing Happy Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras 2021 messages. Happy Dhanteras 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Business Grow Consistently Every Day, and May There Always Be Peace and Harmony in Your Family. I Wish for You a Perennial Shower of Wealth on the Auspicious Occasion of Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find Newer Paths and See New Dreams for a New Life That Will Always Come True. Wishing You a Very Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Almighty Bless You With Opulence and Prosperity. May You Have a Blessed Dhanteras With Your Family and Friends.

Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Make This Dhanteras an Occasion To Remember by Buying Gold and Silver and Celebrating With Your Loved Ones!

Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Laxmi Bless Your Business To Do Well in Spite of All Odds. A Very Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Your Life Shine Like Gold, Shimmer Like Silver, and Dazzle Like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras 2021 Greetings: Send Messages, Wishes & Images on Dhantrayodashi, the First Day of Diwali

Dhanteras, as its name suggests, is the thirteenth day of the month where the importance of dhan or wealth is observed, and people pray for the continued prosperity of their family. And we hope that this Dhanteras brings all the love, happiness and riches that you deserve. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

