The Festival of Lights in India, Diwali or Deepawali, is almost here. And the multiple-day festival is packed with auspicious festivities one after another. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is regarded as the first day of Diwali in most parts of the country. This year, Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on October 2, Tuesday. Diwali or Lakshmi Puja falls on November 4, Thursday. While preparations are in full swing, people are also searching for new Dhanteras and Diwali wishes, greeting messages and images to share with their loved ones. In this list, you will find a bunch of Happy Dhanteras and Diwali in Advance greetings, advance Diwali 2021 wishes, Shubh Deepawali GIFs, Happy Dhantrayodashi messages, Dhanteras images and wallpapers, SMS and quotes.

Happy Dhanteras Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Also Draw Small Footprints With Rice Flour and Vermilion Powder All Over the House and Keep the Lamps Burning All Through the Night To Indicate Her Long-Awaited Arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Kuber Is Always There To Bless You With Prosperity and Success in Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Dhanteras.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dhanteras Endow You With Opulence, Prosperity and Happiness. Wishing Many Bright Futures in Your Life. Shubh Dhanteras

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to You, Dear Goddess Lakshmi, To Bless the Receiver of This Message With Thirteen Times Dhan on This Auspicious Day. Happy Dhanteras.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the Recipient of This Message With Thirteen Times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

Advance Diwali Wishes, Greetings and Messages

Happy Diwali in Advance to You. Wishing You Prosperity and Success in This Coming Year. Wishing You Many More Good Memories To Share. With Diwali Coming Soon, I Am Sending You Happy Diwali Wishes in Advance To Have the Most Beautiful Celebration of Your Lifetime. May the Celebrations and Festivities Surround You And Shower You With Happiness and Success. Wishing You a Very Happy Diwali in Advance With Diwali Coming Soon, I Am Sending You Happy Diwali Wishes in Advance To Have the Most Beautiful Celebration of Your Lifetime.

