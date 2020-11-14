Lakshmi Puja is the most auspicious festivity among Diwali celebrations. This year, Lakshmi Puja also spelt as Laxmi Pujan or Lakshmi Pooja will take place on November 14. Interestingly, Lakshmi Puja 2020 is going to be celebrated a day before Kartika Amavasya, and this is due to tithi and muhurat timings. In fact, according to panchang, Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 or Choti Diwali and main Diwali when Lakshmi Puja is performed, both will fall on the same day, i.e. Saturday. People had already begun with sending Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance greetings, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year and finally, the much-awaited day has arrived. And for those festival lovers, we bring a collection of Happy Lakshmi Puja 2020 greetings, Happy Diwali 2020 wishes and messages, Lakshmi Puja HD images, Laxmi Pujan HD wallpapers, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers and more.

Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Ganesha, are the primary deities of Lakshmi Puja. People also worship Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kubera in many parts of the country. Devi Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess of love, beauty, health, wealth, joy, fortune, Maya and prosperity. As per the religious scriptures and legends, she requested Maa Parvati to let Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati to be part of the festival as she truly loved him like his own son. This is why Shri Ganesha, the Hindu God of good luck, new beginnings, wisdom and prosperity is also worshipped during Lakshmi Puja. And now let us head towards the latest Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Pujan and Diwali wishes and messages.

Happy Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Lakshmi Is Sending Your Way, Happiness and Prosperity This Day, Pray, Worship and Be With the Divine And Everything Will, Just Be Fine. Happy Lakshmi Poojan.

Happy Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With Happiness All the Year Through! Wishing You a Happy Laxmi Puja 2020!

Happy Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Laxmi Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones, May the Divine Blessings of Maa Be With You Always. Happy Laxmi Puja 2020!

Happy Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Laxmi Pujan, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Ma Lakshmi. Happy Lakshmi Puja.

Happy Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Happy Lakshmi Poojan, May Friends and Family Be Always Near, Maa Lakshmi Will Take Care Of Each Problem and Every Fear. Have a Great Lakshmi Poojan.

How to Download Lakshmi Pujan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Here is the download link to get Happy Lakshmi Pujan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. They have a number of apps and all dedicated to presenting you with Stickers compatible with your messaging app. There are other stickers with text such as ‘Happy Lakshmi Puja and Happy Diwali’, ‘Lakshmi Puja and Diwali Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen’, ‘Wishing you all Happy and Safe Diwali’, ‘Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year’ and so on.

