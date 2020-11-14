Diwali 2020 is here and it’s time to celebrate Choti Diwali today, November 14. Also called Narak Chaturdashi, this day is symbolic of the victory of good over evil. On this day, people take the holy bath, called as the Abhyanga Snan. They apply special ubtan powder, draw rangolis outside their homes, and send out greetings of Happy Diwali 2020. This brings us to the part where we make special Diwali greetings and messages for you, to send everyone on this auspicious day of Diwali. So if you are looking for latest Choti Diwali messages, Choti Diwali images, Naraka Chaturdashi HD wallpapers, Choti Diwali photos, Hike GIF messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, text messages, greetings, we have it all here. We have beautiful Choti Diwali messages in Hindi along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos and wishes.

Diwali celebrations see such an enthusiastic vibe everywhere. All houses are decked with lighting, people make beautiful Rangolis at their doorstep to welcome their guests. Special food items called as the Diwali faral are made prior to the days of Choti Diwali and offered to one another along with Happy Diwali wishes. People constantly look online for Happy Diwali 2020 wallpapers, Diwali 2020 messages, Narak Chaturdashi images, Naraka Chaturdashi wishes, Narak Chaturdashi greetings, Choti Diwali facebook photos and all. So we have gathered it all in one place here and make it easier for you to access all your Happy Diwali wishes at one spot. Scroll on to find Choti Diwali wishes, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi.

Naraka-Chaturdashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ganesha Will Add to Your Prosperity, Maa Lakshmi Will Bring You Wealth, I Pray This Choti Diwali Be The Reason for Your Good Health.

Have a Bright Day.

Naraka-Chaturdashi-Wishes-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Victory of Good Over Evil The Celebration of Courage Too. May This Narak Chaturdashi Bring Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day.

Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes 2020

Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On Naraka Chaturdashi, Here’s Wishing You a Happy, Healthy Life. May You Always Grow and Prosper.

Naraka-Chaturdashi-Wishes-in-English (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This Naraka Chaturdashi, Bring Blessings And Prosperity Into Your Lives.

Diwali GIFs

Here's a Video of Happy Choti Diwali Messages:

Diwali WhatsApp Stickers

You can also download Choti Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. There are numerous apps that are not only providing greetings and messages but also images and wallpapers along with photo frame, photo editor and more to make the Festival of Lights more enjoyable. Click here for latest Happy Diwali stickers to send online. We at LatestLY, wish you a very happy and prosperous Choti Diwali 2020. We hope the above collection of messages and wishes help you to send wonderful greetings of love, prosperity and happiness to everyone this festive season.

