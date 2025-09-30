Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of the Pujo celebration. ⁠Durga Ashtami 2025 falls on September 30 and is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. The occasion of ⁠Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is filled with various important rituals and events. The commemoration is also an integral part of the celebration of Goddess Durga’s battle against the evil demon Mahishasura. People are sure to share Happy Durga Ashtami 2025 wishes and messages, Maha Ashtami 2025 greetings, Happy ⁠Durga Ashtami images and wallpapers, ⁠Durga Ashtami WhatsApp quotes and Mahashtami 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami 2025 Date, Puja Rituals and Significance: Know the Importance of the Most Auspicious Day of Durga Puja Festival.

The celebration of ⁠Durga Ashtami is an integral part of Pujo celebrations. Marked on the Ashtami tithi during Navaratri celebration, the celebration is focused on invoking Goddess Durga into nine small earthen pots and is believed to lead up to the auspicious timing of Sandhi Puja - which is the moment of Durga Balidan. Sandhi Puja is marked during time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar: Complete Schedule of Maha Panchami, Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami.

The celebration of Durga Ashtami is marked with great fervour and festivities across the Durga Pandals. People often dress up in festive clothing and prepare for the Sandhi Puja celebrations, which go well into the night. As we prepare to celebrate Durga Ashtami 2025, here are some Happy Durga Ashtami 2025 wishes and messages, Maha Ashtami 2025 greetings, Happy ⁠Durga Ashtami images and wallpapers, ⁠Durga Ashtami WhatsApp stickers and Mahashtami 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

We hope that these greetings add to the festivities of Durga Ashtami. It is important to note that on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, some people also treat young unmarried girls as a representation of Goddess Durga and offer them scrumptious meals and gifts, through a process called Kumari Puja.

