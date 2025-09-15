Durga Puja, one of the widely celebrated festivals in India, holds special importance on Maha Ashtami, which is considered the most auspicious day of the celebration. In 2025, Maha Ashtami falls on Tuesday, September 30, marking the eighth day of the Navratri festivities. Devotees believe that on this day, Goddess Durga appeared in her fierce form as Mahishasuramardini, the slayer of the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The day of Maha Ashtami is celebrated with great devotion and fervour across West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, and many other regions in India. In this article, let’s know more about Durga Puja 2025 date, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule of Bengali Durga Puja.

Maha Ashtami 2025 Date and Time

Durga Ashtami Puja 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 30.

Durgashtami on Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 04:31 PM on Sep 29, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 06:06 PM on Sep 30, 2025

Maha Ashtami Puja Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

The day of Maha Ashtami begins with Maha Snan, i.e. the sacred bathing of the idol and Shodashopachar Puja.

The highlight of the day is the Kumari Puja, where a young girl symbolising the Goddess is worshipped, representing purity, power, and divine energy.

Another significant ritual is the Sandhi Puja, performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, considered the most powerful time of the festival.

Devotees offer 108 lamps, lotus flowers, and sacred chants to invoke the Goddess’s blessings in their lives.

This day marks the culmination of days of rituals, prayers, and festivities, drawing huge crowds to beautifully decorated pandals.

On this day, the Goddess is adorned with traditional attire, offered flowers, sandal paste, and food, while mantras are chanted to honour her as a living manifestation of Shakti. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maha Ashtami Significance

Maha Ashtami holds great significance for devotees of Goddess Durga as it is believed that worshipping the Goddess on this day removes obstacles and brings divine blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection. According to mythology, the Ashta Shakti or eight forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped on Ashtami, making the day especially powerful.

Apart from the traditional pujas, Maha Ashtami is also marked by community gatherings and feasts. People dress in traditional attire, with women often seen in colourful sarees and men in traditional attire. The day concludes with the offering of bhog to the Goddess, which usually includes khichuri, labra i.e. mixed vegetables, chutney, and sweets like Payesh, which is later distributed among devotees as prasad.

