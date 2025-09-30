Is there a bank holiday on Thursday, October 2? Are banks open or closed on Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti? If you are looking for the answer to these questions, then you have come to the right place. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will stay shut for business nationwide on October 2 on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja (Dasain), and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva. While physical banking will be affected across the country on Thursday, customers can opt for digital services, including internet banking, ATMs, RTGS, and UPI services, among others. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Are Banks Open or Closed on Thursday, October 2?

