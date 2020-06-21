Happy Father's day 2020! Every year June 21 is dedicated to all the dads around the world. You may not remember the first time they held your hand and made you walk, but you surely remember all the sacrifices they made for you. Not just that, the sheer love they brought you up with has made the person you are today. While we completely understand that a day is not sufficient to express your love for your dad, but why miss the opportunity on even that one day? Expressing the love you have for your father is never easy. But we are here to make it easier for you! Here's a collection of Happy Father's Day quotes, messages and images you can send easily to your dad.

These quotes on HD images try to encapsulate the feelings we all have for our dads. There are colourful Father's Dat GIFs, SMS or WhatsApp stickers to wish him a very Happy Father's Day. All you have to do is download these images and share it with your dad. Trust us, it will mean the world to him. Take a look below at Father's Day GIFs, SMS or WhatsApp stickers to wish him a very Happy Father's Day 2020.

Wishing your dad using the most beautiful words may bot exactly tell him what you have in your heart, but it is at least better than a simple 'Happy Father's Day'. So here you go with the best Father’s Day 2020 wishes and messages to their beloved fathers via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Telegram messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat messages, Hike messages etc. It would be a great sweet gesture to shower your love and delight your father on his special day by sending him these warm Father’s Day greetings. Father's Day 2020: From Bone Density Test to Stress Test, Safeguard Your Dad's Health by Getting Him These Essential Health Checkups Done!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Father’s Day to My Best Friend, Guide and Mentor. May You Always Be Happy Dad.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Father, It Is Because of Your Guidance That Today I Am Capable Enough of Supporting Myself. Thanks and Wishing You a Very Happy Father’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Father Is the First Best Friend and Teacher of His Kid. Happy Father’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, May You Continue to Achieve Success in Life. Wishing You a Very Happy Father’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Being So Caring and Also for Being Such a Positive Influence in Life. Happy Father’s Day Dad!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some Superheroes Don’t Wear a Cape or Costume. You Are One of Them Daddy! Love You. Happy Father’s Day!!

It is testing times. We are braving the coronavirus pandemic which has not just taken a toll on people's physical health but mental health as well. It is important to keep checking on your father and talk to him as much as you can to let him know that we are in this together.

