Father's Day 2020: From Bone Density Test to Stress Test, Safeguard Your Dad's Health by Getting Him These Essential Health Checkups Done!

Hardworking, loving, caring adorable, we will fall short of adjectives if we have to describe the fathers. But most dads are stubborn enough to not go the doctor even for their annual health checkups. Raise your hand if you have observed this pattern with your father too! This Father's Day, why not drive your dad to a clinic and get all the necessary health checkups done? You will not only have a sweet day out with your father but will also be satisfied thinking that you have done something to safeguard his health.

1. Cholesterol

Cholesterol is one of the necessary health tests for ageing men. Almost 17.3 million people die of heart disease every year, and elevated cholesterol is a significant cause. This test involves a blood test and is an indicator of one's risk of suffering from heart disease. Men above 40 years of age should get the test done every six months. Men's Health Week 2020: From Cardiovascular Diseases to Erectile Dysfunction, Common Health Conditions Males Can Develop with Age!

2. Blood Pressure

Get the blood pressure levels checked to know the amount of pressure your dad's blood is exerting on his blood vessels. A lower or higher blood pressure can have devastating effects on the body and lead to conditions like stroke, dizziness, fainting spells and even put a person in a coma. Fathers Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes Describing Desi Indian Dads That Will Make You Go 'Sameee'!

3. Bone Density Test

About 10 million people suffer from osteoporosis or loss of bone density. Men above 50 are more prone to break their hips or fracture their vertebrae. This test is performed by a specialised X-ray to screen the spine, hips and wrist for the weakening of the bones. Men above the age of 60 must get these tests done. Wish Happy Father’s Day 2020 With These Gifts: 6 Super Cool Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads That Will Instantly Bring a Big Smile on Their Face!

4. Eye Examination

As your father ages, his eyesight may become weaker. Studies have shown that most people suffering from degenerative eye disorders rarely get their eyes tested. An eye exam will not only check for visual acuity but also signs of conditions like glaucoma, which can lead to vision loss.

5. Stress Test

A stress test helps determine the level of strain that the heart can handle. The results of the test indicate the overall health of the heart muscles, and determine if there are any abnormalities with the way its beating or if there are any signs of blockages.

Also, be sure that you take him for thyroid function and blood sugar test. Both of them involve a simple blood test and is an absolute necessity in men above 40.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).