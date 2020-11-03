Happy First Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes and Greetings For Daughter-In-Law: Are you a new mother-in-law who is searching for lovely wishes to send to your daughter-in-law observing her first Karwa Chauth Vrat? Worry not all the saasu maas out there, we bring you the best of Happy First Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes, HD images, Karva Chauth 2020 greetings, wallpapers, SMS and so much more for your beloved bahu. The yearly Hindu festival sees married women carry out the holy fast, a stringent nirjala vrat (no food and no water) from sunrise to moonrise. They do it for the long life and wellbeing of their husbands and family. Karva Chauth, will be celebrated on November 4, 2020 (Wednesday). And as the married women observe this fast for her husband and her new family's happiness and prosperity, her mother-in-law ensures to make this a hasslefree day. She prepares a delicious pre-dawn meal, which is called Sargi for their daughter-in-law. Married women consume this early morning and then proceed to fast for the entire day till moonrise. Apart from Sargi, mother-in-law also blesses and wishes them Happy Karwa Chauth in the sweetest way possible.

Mothers-in-law want to make the occasion absolutely memorable for their daughters-in-law, and it does not matter if they are living with them or away. With the messaging app, WhatsApp becoming everyone's favourite place to meet and greet, exchanging festive greetings have become a sweet norm. Even search engine platforms are flooded with search terms such as Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes for daughter-in-law, Happy First Karwa Chauth 2020 greetings, Karwa Chauth images, Karva Chauth Vrat 2020 messages in Hindi for bahu, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook and WhatsApp Status and more.

On Karwa Chauth, married women observe the fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata. They seek their divine blessings. Karwa Chauth is not only about celebration about the partner but also seen as a great day to bond with other women in the household. Saas makes sure to shower her bahus with immense love and care and if she is living far away from them, she tries to make it up by sending the most adorable Karva Chauth Wishes and messages, Happy Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures for her daughters-in-law.

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Beauty of Marriage Is That You Grow With Time. May You Both Are Showered With Understanding, Happiness and Togetherness Forever. Wishing You a Very Happy Karva Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Most Amazing Daughter in Law, We Wish a Blessed Karva Chauth. May Each and Every Day of Your Marriage Bring More and More Reasons for You to Smile and Enjoy This Journey of Love.

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Found a Sweet and Caring Daughter in Our Daughter in Law and We Wish Her a Happy Married Life Showered With Love and Blessings From God. Wishing You a Very Happy Karva Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Was Yesterday That You Were a Small Girl and Now You Are Married. on the Occasion of Karva Chauth, We Wish You a Happy Married Life. May God Always Bless You With Happiness.

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Observe This Fast for Your Loving Husband, We Send You Best Wishes on Karva Chauth and Pray to God to Always Shower His Blessings and Love on You and Your Husband. Happy Karva Chauth.

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Karwa Chauth for the longest time was only observed by the women in the family. However, with the evolving time, several men also join their wives in keeping this fast and pray for their continued togetherness. We wish all the loving couples out there a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

