The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4. The festival is celebrated by Hindu women from North India, four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika. On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. The significant celebration is upcoming. Ahead of Karva Chauth, women are engaged in assembling all the important items required to perform puja. To celebrate the day, we bring you Karwa Chauth 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Karva Chauth wishes, GIFs, Greetings, HD images and more. These messages can be sent along with Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that are free to download from the Play Store app.

Karwa Chauth traditionally celebrated in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Hindu married women would wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear their traditional outfit. Decorating Karwa Chauth thali is another significant ritual that women love to engage on the festival day. They observe day-long fasting, and worship Goddess Gauri. You can send Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 messages to all the married women you know, to make the festival even more special to them. Check out the latest collection of Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, and greetings that are free to download and share through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Moonlight Flood Your Life With Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray, the Sindoor Adorns the Forehead of Every Woman. Let God Bless You for a Long and a Happy Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sindoor Testify Your Prayers, the Mangal Sutra Remind You of Promises That Bind You, the Colour of Mehndi Prove the Depth of Your Love Happy Karwa Chauth.

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced a lot of fun stickers and images to make chat even more fun. WhatsApp stickers are available for users to download in both Android and iOS. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Karwa Chauth 2020 greetings will be useful to you while celebrating the auspicious festival Karva Chauth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).