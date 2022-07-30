Friendship Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of August. This year it will be celebrated on August 7. Here's a collection of the latest Friendship Day 2022 wishes, Happy Friendship Day 2022 greetings, Friendship Day images, Happy Friendship Day HD wallpapers, quotes and sayings for BFF Day, Happy Friendship Day WhatsApp messages, GIFs, Friendship Day quotes and more to celebrate this sweet and beautiful day. Best Songs for Friendship Day 2022: From 'I'll Be There for You' to 'Stand by Me,' Celebrate the Day by Sharing These Melodious Musical Tracks!

Friendships are one of the purest relationships. Friendships day celebrates the importance of loving, platonic relationships. This day was originally a marketing strategy for Hallmarks cards in 1930 but thanks to social media that this day has become a significant celebration for all of us. As you celebrate Friendships Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages you can download and send to one and all to wish this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The idea of the first Global friendships day was proposed on July 20, 1958, by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho during a dinner with friends in Puerto Pinasco. This meeting gave birth to the World Friendship Crusade, which promotes friendship and fellowship among all, irrespective of race, colour or religion. Since then, friendships day is also celebrated on July 30 in Paraguay and several other countries. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones wishing you Happy Friendships Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You can download Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are One of the Blessings I Got in Life. I’m Grateful to God for Our Companionship. Happy Friendship Day, Bestfriend.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Pals Listen to What You Say and Also What You Can't Say. Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy!

WhatsApp Message Reads: If There Is Someone on Whom I Can Depend Without a Single Thought Then It Is You, My Friend. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Loads of Love and Gratitude To You Buddy, For Always Having My Back. I Wish You a Colourful and Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Beautiful Thing About Our Friendship Is That We Understand Each Other in Every Situation and That Is What Makes Us So Strong. Happy Friendship Day Buddy!

In India, friendships day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. The influence of Bollywood movies has made this day and the celebrations widespread among teenagers. They tie a friendship band on each other’s hands and wish to say Happy Friendships Day. You can send messages to all your loving friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on Friendships Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Friendships Day 2022!

