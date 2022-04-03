India, the land of festivals, is a combination of different cultures. Different states have their own cultural impact and that gives us an opportunity to celebrate various festivals at once. Rajasthan celebrates Gangaur in a grand manner, with great enthusiasm. Not only Rajasthan but every state where Marwaris live, celebrate this festival with traditional customs and happiness. According to the Hindu calendar, Gangaur Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. On this day, married women worship Gangaur Mata i.e. Mata Gaura for the long life of their husband. Gangaur fasting is also kept by unmarried girls to get the best husband. On the other hand, married women do it for the long life of their husbands. On this day all the women indulge in the 16-step makeup ritual also known as Solah Shringar and are seen in bandhej sari moving around spreading the sound of bangles and anklets. 16 number holds special significance in this puja. Gangaur Teej 2022: Date, Tritiya Tithi, Gauri Tritiya Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Festival Dedicated to Maa Parvati & Lord Shiva.

While singing the songs of Gangaur, women apply 16 bindis with Kajal, Roli, Mehndi, and the offerings offered to Gangaur Maa, fruits and honey are offered only in the quantity of 16. Many folk songs and couplets of Gangaur are popular among the general public. Everywhere according to its ancient tradition, puja vidhi and songs are performed. People celebrate this festival full of colours by sending best wishes to their loved ones.

Gangaur Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Gangaur Tritiya 2022. May the Magic of This Teej Bring Lots of Happiness And Love to your Life.

Gangaur Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Strong and Charismatic Women, Who Fast All Day Long for the Happy, Peaceful and Prosperous Lives of Their Husbands, Wishing You a Blessed Gangaur Teej 2022.

Gangaur Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Fulfil All Your Dreams and Fill Your Life with Joy and Contentment. Happy Gangaur Teej 2022.

Gangaur Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Parvathi Aap Par Apni Kripa Humesha Banaye Rahkhe. Apko Gangaur Teej Ki Shubh Kamnaye.

Gangaur Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Divine Light Of Maa Gauri Spread Into Your Life. Wishing You a very Happy and Prosperous Gauri Tritiya 2022.

Gangaur is celebrated in two ways. Just as people from Rajasthan celebrate it, in the same way in Madhya Pradesh, Nimadi people celebrate it with equal enthusiasm. While the festival is the same, the methods of worship of both communities are different. While Marwari people worship for sixteen days, Nimadi people mainly celebrate Gangaur for three days. Marwari women worship Gangaur for sixteen days which mainly sees, married women start celebrating their first Holi after marriage.

