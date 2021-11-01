Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras is a Hindu cultural and religious festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations especially in the Indian state of Maharashtra. In Gujarat, it is celebrated as Vagh Baras and in Andhra Pradesh at the Pithapuram Datta Mahasamsthan, it is celebrated as Srpada Valabha Utsav of Sripada Sri Vallabha. Here's a collection of Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 greetings, Govatsa Dwadashi messages, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 WhatsApp status, Happy Vasu Baras 2021 wishes, Happy Vasu Baras 2021 messages, images and HD wallpapers for free download online.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 will be observed on November 1, Monday. In northern states it is known as Vagh which means repaying one’s financial debts, therefore it is a day when businessmen clear their accounts books and do not make further transactions in their new ledgers. As you observe this important Hindu festival, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to wish your family and friends on this day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS.

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 Greetings

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kamadhenu, the Sacred Cow Which Grants All Wishes and Desires. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Vasu Baras Wishes in Hindi

Vasu Baras Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane, Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein, Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Bara Ski Hardik Badhai.

Vasu Baras Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gau Ki Seva Karo Aur Bachao Jaan, Kanha Aage Ayenge, Sukh Ki Chatri Taan. Vasu Baras Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

It is a thanksgiving festival to the cows for their help in sustaining human life and thus cows and calves are worshipped and fed with wheat products on this day. It is believed that by this act of worshipping and feeding the cows, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. It is said that the day was first observed with fasting by King Uttanapada and his wife Suniti. They were blessed with a son named Dhruva because of their prayers and fast.

Happy Vasu Baras 2021 Messages in Marathi

To celebrate Vasu Baras, cows and calves are bathed, draped in clothes with flower garlands and vermillion or turmeric powder is applied on their foreheads. Aartis are performed and wheat products, gram and mung bean sprouts are then fed to the cows symolising the sacred cow Nandini, daughter of Kamadhenu. Many women observe Nandini vrat for the well-being of their children and abstain from water and food. As cows symbolise mother and are an important source of livelihood in many Indian villages, they are central to Diwali worship. Observing Vasu Baras, three days before Diwali, here are the wishes to send on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 and Vasu Baras 2021!nbsp;

