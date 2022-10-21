Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022! The majority of us are aware of the significance of Diwali, however, very few people know that cow worship was predominantly the origin of the festival of lights. Cows are worshipped and people seek blessings from them on Vasu Baras Govatsa Dwadashi. It honours the first day of the festival of lights. This pattern of celebration for Dhanteras, Narak Chaudas, and Deepawali is traditional. Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the 12th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, which is designated as Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar. Govatsa Dwadashi will be celebrated on October 21 in 2022, as is customary. Bachh Baras is another name for Govatsa Dwadashi. Although the name may vary from place to region, the festival's beliefs and rituals are essentially the same throughout. Govatsa Dwadashi or Bach Baras 2022 Date: Nandini Vrat Traditions, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Festival Devoted to Worshipping Cows and Calves on First Day of Diwali.

Hindu mythology holds high regard for cows and considers them to be heavenly manifestations. This day is also known as Vasu Baras, Govatsa Dwadashi, or Nandini Vrat in various regions of the world. However, the Indian state of Maharashtra, where it is associated with the reverence of cows and calves and is hence immensely popular, is where the festival is most extensively observed. To celebrate this day you can send across these amazing Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 wishes & Bagh Baras greetings to your friends and family. Check out the best Vasu Baras 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online to celebrate Vagh Baras.

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Messages, Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Badhai.

Bagh Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Blessing of Shri Vallabha Always Be With You All. Happy Vagh Baras to Everyone Celebrating!

Bagh Baras 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: I Pray That Lord Vishnu Protects Our Lovely Family From Evil and Blesses Us With Fortune and Prosperity. Happy Vagh Baras 2022!

Vagh Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You a Lovely Vagh Baras Full of Happiness and Prosperity. Best Wishes to Everyone. Happy Vagh Baras!

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes To Share With Loved Ones on the Festival of Worshipping Cows

This event's current form is said to have been inspired by the story of Samudra Manthan, in which gods and demons battled to find nectar by churning the ocean. During this process, which was directed by the seven principal deities, we were also gifted the heavenly cow Kamadhenu who is a goddess of fertility and abundance and is associated with the blessings of motherhood, fertility, divinity, and nourishment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).