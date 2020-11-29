The entire Sikh community across the world will be celebrating the 551st Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak today. The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Parkash Utsav is one of the most importance Festivals of the Sikhs, as it marks the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, who was the founder of Sikhism. The annual Festival for Sikhs brings joy and happiness as they will rejoice the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This year’s Prakash Purab will be observed on November 30, which falls on Monday. The 551st birth anniversary will be more significant and grand than ever. Gurpurab 2020 Images and Guru Nanak Dev Ji HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings to Send on 551st Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes on Parkash Utsav.

As the world is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, massive gatherings and socialising is prohibited, thus we will not be seeing grand celebrations this year, but the celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab will include preparing Karha Prasads and offering prayers. You can also wish your friends and family by sending greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes and messages with one another. Usually, people also wish their loved ones by sharing Gurpurab Messages, Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp and Facebook status pictures.

Here are some Gurpurab wishes in Punjabi that you can share with friends and family for sending Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Prakash Utsav with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji da Khalsa…Waheguru Ji Di Fateh…Aap Sab Nu Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Howe. Waheguru Sab Pe Meher Kare.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Satguru Nanak Pargateya, Mitti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Devji, De Gurpurab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadaiyan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyo Kar Suraj Nikleya..Tare Chupe Haner Ploa..Miti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoa..Kaal Taarn Guru Nanak Aiya..Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nanak Nich Kahe Vichaar, Waria Na Jaava Ek Waar, Jo Tud Bhave Sai Bhali Kaar, Tu Sada Salamat Nirankaar, Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai, Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar! Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Sabhnu.

Here’s How You Can Download Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers:-

