Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to all our readers! Also known as Gurpurab or Parkash Purab, it is an important festival of the Sikh community. This festive day celebrates the birth anniversary Guru Nanak Ji who was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. He is the founder of Sikhism and one of the most important Gurus of the faith. Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated on November 30th this year, is marked with much enthusiasm by Sikhs from all around the world. And one of the ways to mark this occasion is by exchanging greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes and messages with one another. So for Gurpurab 2020, we have made a collection of Guru Nanak Jayanti images and HD wallpapers along with Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 wishes and messages. This year is the 551st anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so we bring you images of Happy 551st Guru Nanak Jayanti, GIF images, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook photos. You can download these latest Gurpurab 2020 messages for free and share them via WhatsApp, Facebook, other messaging apps and social media platforms.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Sikhism. And Sikhs around the globe mark this day. Those who are away from their families, especially look for Gurpurab wishes and greetings or Guru Nanak Jayanti quotes and messages. The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is known by different names like Prakash Utsav, Parkash Purab, Guru Nanak Gurpurab. So there is a wide search for these specific greetings and messages. But here we make it simpler for you, as we bring you all images and HD wallpapers for free download. On 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, LatestLY brings you some of the latest Gurpurab 2020 messages, images, wishes and messages for free download so that you can send to individuals on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gurpurab 2020!

Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your wishes for this festive day by downloading Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. There are special stickers for every festive occasion. Here's the download link for 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Wishing you all Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020!

