The Jewish festival of Lights is here! The eight-day celebrations of Hanukkah 2021 start on November 28, Sunday. The festival starts on the 25th day of Kislev of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during late November and late December of the Gregorian calendar. We bring you a collection of Hanukkah wishes, Happy Hanukkah greetings, Hanukkah images, Hanukkah 2021 messages, Hanukkah photos, Hanukkah 2021 wallpapers, and more to celebrate it with your family and friends.

Hanukkah is celebrated with lighting the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts. One branch is of the menorah is placed above or below the others, and its light is used to light the other eight candles. The Hanukkah celebrations include singing songs, playing the dreidel game, and eating oil-based foods such as latkes and sufganiyot and dairy food. As you celebrate this Jewish festival, we at LatestLY have brought together messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish you friends and relatives Happy Hanukkah 2021.

Hanukkah Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Read: “Wishing Your Family Peace and Light This Holiday Season.”

Hanukkah Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: “Thinking of You During This Season of Miracles.”

Happy Hanukkah GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Hanukkah Wishes to You and Your Family.

Hanukkah Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Read: “Here’s to a Bright and Meaningful Hanukkah.”

Hanukkah Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: “Wishing You All a Warm and Wonderful Holiday. May You Have a Blessed Hanukkah and New Year!”

Hanukkah is derived from a Hebrew verb that means to dedicate. On this day, Maccabean Jews regained control of Jerusalem and rededicated the temple. The celebrations consist of religious and non-religious customs—the most important custom being lighting the candles of the menorah. Traditionally, olive oil was used to light the menorah, but now it has been replaced with candles. The candles are inserted in the menorah in increasing order from right to left but are lighted left to right.

People send messages saying Hanukkah Sameach to wish their friends and family on this day. Here is a collection of WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS saying Hanukkah Sameach that you can send and wish one and all on this day. We wish everyone Hanukkah Sameach 2021!

