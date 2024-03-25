Holi is one of the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India, which usually falls in March, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is also popularly known as the ‘festival of colours’ and marks the arrival of spring. Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the country, although customs and traditions may vary in different regions. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24 while Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. As we celebrate Holi 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of Holi 2024 wishes, Holi 2024 greetings, Holi 2024 HD wallpapers, Holi 2024 pics, Holi wishes, which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Holi 2024 wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy Holi wishes and Happy Holi 2024 greetings.

The festival of Holi marks the victory of good over evil, especially the triumph of Prahlada over Holika. Holi festivities typically begin with Holika Dahan, which involves lighting bonfires the night before the main Holi celebrations. People gather around these bonfires, perform religious rituals, and pray for a blessed year ahead. Holi 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Holi vs Rang Panchami, Shimga vs Holika Dahan – Know Dates, Significance and Celebrations Related to Each Day.

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi (File Image)

The main highlight of Holi is the day, when people play with coloured powders and water and take to the streets and open spaces with coloured powders (gulal) and water guns (pichkaris). Traditional Holi sweets like gujiya, malpua, and thandai are prepared and distributed among relatives and friends on the occasion of Holi!

