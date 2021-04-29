Happy International Dance Day 2021! International Dance Day is celebrated annually on April 29. This day is the global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This global event commemorates dancers and their groovy moves across the globe. People, around the world, celebrate the occasion in high spirits. They share the latest International Dance Day wishes and greetings with their loved ones on this day. If you are searching for some of the most amazing International Dance Day 2021 wishes, then you have come to the right place. International Dance Day 2021: From Improving Cardiovascular Health to Cognitive Development, Here Are 5 Health Benefits of Dancing.

The birth anniversary of the creator of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre, falls on April 29. Hence, this day is ideally chosen to celebrate International Dance Day every year. Dancing is indeed the most entertaining way to stay fit and burn those extra calories. On International Dance Day 2021, take initiative to encourage everybody to dance.

There are several manners in which one can send these amazing Dance Day messages. This collection of popular International Dance Day 2021 wishes greetings and HD Images can be sent via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Hike messages, Snapchat, etc. among other popular social media apps. It will feel great to get in touch with your friends and family on this day.

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes:

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dance Day 2021!

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dance Day 2021!

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dance Day 2021!

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dance Day 2021!

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dance Day 2021!

International Dance Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dance Day 2021!

Happy Dance Day GIF

On this day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very happy and exciting International Dance Day 2021 and hope you would enjoy sharing these Dance Day 2021 wishes with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this day. Also, stay safe during this coronavirus pandemic time by enjoying the lovely art of dancing to music at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).