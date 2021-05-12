International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, which is the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. The International Nurses Day (IND) marks the contributions of nurses to society. Their role remains significant specifically during these times as the world is fighting novel coronavirus pandemic. In the battle against the virus, doctors, nurses, medical staff all are the frontline warriors. Nurses are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for International Nurses Day 2021 HD images, wishes, Happy Nurses Day 2021 Facebook greetings, and Happy International Nurses Day 2021 GIF messages to pay tribute to Nurses.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) started the celebration of International Nurses Day in 1965. The theme for International Nurses Day 2021 is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare". "In 2021, we seek to show how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare," the ICN website said.

Nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million more nurses still needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Let us appreciate the work of nurses by sending out Happy International Nurses Day meaningful quotes and images which are available for free download below.

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nurses Bear the True Spirit of Humanity. Happy Nurses Day 2021 to All the Beautiful Souls!

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nursing Is Not an Easy Job and Those Who Dedicate Their Whole Lives in This Profession Must Be Respected and Celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nurses Day to All the Nurses Who Take the Front Rows in the Battles Against Pandemic Like the True Warriors! Our Respect to You!

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Taking a Moment to Express Our Utmost Gratitude, Respect, and Love for All the Nurses of Our Society Who Always Serve Us Diligently. Happy International Nurses Day.

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the One Who Made It Possible to Live in a Safe, Sound and Happy World by Providing Us With Care and Love. Happy Nurses Day!

Nurses Day GIF

The nurses are as equally responsible as doctors in saving a patient's life. Be it giving out timely medicines and supplies or just providing hope, nurses play a role as important as family members. This day is celebrated to mark their importance and honour their roles. We wish all nurses a very Happy International Nurses Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 06:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).