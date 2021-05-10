International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. The International Nurses Day (IND) marks the contributions of nurses to society. Their role remains significant specifically during these times as the world is fighting novel coronavirus pandemic. In the battle against the virus, doctors, nurses, medical staff all are the frontline warriors.

International Nurses Day 2021 Date and Theme:

The IND is celebrated annually on May 12. The theme for International Nurses Day 2021 is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare". "In 2021, we seek to show how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare," the ICN website said. National Nurses Day 2021 in US: From Florence Nightingale to Martha Jane Cannary, 5 Famous Nurses Who Served Humanity.

International Nurses Day History and Significance:

The International Nurses Day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) since 1965. Dorothy Sutherland, a US government official, proposed the idea of Nurses Day to President Dwight D Eisenhower in 1953 but he didn't approve it.

In January 1974, May 12 was chosen as the day to celebrate Nurses Day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The nurses are as equally responsible as doctors in saving a patient's life. Be it giving out timely medicines and supplies or just providing hope, nurses play a role as important as family members. This day is celebrated to mark their importance and honour their roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).