International Nurses Day is celebrated to appreciate and express gratitude to the nurses who care for us with utmost dedication and are the backbone of the healthcare system. People celebrate this day by hosting parties and events in the honour of the nurses and presenting gifts and tokens of appreciation to the nurses. People also celebrate this day by sharing Happy International Nurses Day Greetings, Happy International Nurses Day Wishes, and Happy International Nurses Day HD Images. International Nurses Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance Behind The Observance to Honour Florence Nightingale's Birthday.

International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12 to observe the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who was a pioneer of modern nursing. The International Council of Nurses also celebrates this day by sharing educational papers and discoveries in the nurse's kit around that year's theme. To commemorate International Nurses Day 2022, here is a collection of International Nurses Day 2022 Wishes, International Nurses Day 2022 WhatsApp Messages, International Nurses Day 2022 HD Wallpapers and International Nurses Day 2022 Facebook status.

Happy International Nurses Day

Thank You for All Your Hours of Hard Work and Devoted Labor.

Happy International Nurses Day

You Have Dedicated Your Lives in the Medical Field and Helping Others. We Are So Very Grateful to You.

Happy International Nurses Day

Praying for Your Safety and Protection As You Do Your Job Helping Others.

Happy International Nurses Day

Your Dedication and Expertise Is Incredible. Thank You Nurses!

Happy International Nurses Day

You Touch Lives With Care in All That You Do. Thank You Nurses.

Every year the International Council of Nurses announces a theme to bring attention to the occasion; the theme for International Nurses Day 2022 is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.’ The council also raises awareness about the issues and needs of the nurses. The day is observed worldwide.

