Each year, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21. This ancient spiritual exercise is not just great for physical well-being but also alleviates stress, anxiety and creates a balance in our busy lives. The pandemic has had a negative impact on our mental health, with scores of individuals freedom being curbed by mandatory restrictions on their movements to control the spread of the virus that has claimed millions of lives globally. So this year United Nations theme for International Yoga Day is “Yoga for well-being” to highlight the importance of yoga in our lives to stay fit physically and mentally.

The UN statement on this year's International Yoga Day reads as follows: "A growing trend of people around the world embracing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety."

To encourage your friends and family to get in on this ancient practice that touts various benefits, you can start by sending a few motivational wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, and wallpapers on International Yoga Day 2021.

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Soul, a Fresh Mind, and a Healthy Body. All Three Can Be Achieved With Yoga! Happy Yoga Day

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is the Only Key To Be Fit and It’s Essential To Do It Daily To Keep Your Mind Stress Free!

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: Become Friends With Happiness and Health With Yoga and Meditation. A Very Happy International Yoga Day.

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Gives the Perfect Platform To Explore in Deep About Who You Actually Are.

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: Before You’ve Practiced, the Theory Is Useless. After You’ve Practiced, the Theory Is Obvious. Happy Yoga Day!

The first Yoga Day was celebrated at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2014. During this event Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with dignitaries from 84 nations performed around 21 yoga asanas. This year International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, Monday.

