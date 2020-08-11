Janmashtami 2020 Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers: Janmashtami is one of those Hindu festivals for which people wait eagerly to arrive an entire year. Well, now that Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is here, the excitement levels are sky-high. This year, devotees will observe Janmashtami 2020 Vrat (fasting) on August 11 and August 12 while celebrations will take place on August 12 and August 13 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. Janmashtami is observed to commemorate the birthday of Lord Krishna. People celebrate the festival amidst grand festivities annually. They send across popular Janmashtami wishes, Bal Roop Krishna images, quotes, SMS, greetings, messages, Kanha HD photos, Shri Krishna quotes, Lord Krishna HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and so on. If you are searching for the latest Janmashtami 2020 wishes and greetings in Hindi, Lord Krishna images for WhatsApp Status and Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes for WhatsApp Status, then explore no further, as you have arrived at the right spot. Janmashtami 2020 Greetings & Lord Krishna HD Images for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and GIF Messages.

Some of the viral keywords searched on the day of festival are Janmashtami, Bal Roop Krishna HD photos, Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Janmashtami 2020, Krishna Janmashtami 2020, Gokulashtami 2020, Ladoo Gopal, Lord Krishna, Festivals and Events, Janmashtami images, Krishna Janmashtami images, Laddu Gopal HD images, Gokulashtami images, Janmashtami wallpapers, Krishna Janmashtami wallpapers, Gokulashtami wallpapers, Janmashtami wishes, Krishna Janmashtami wishes, Shri Krishna HD Images, Gokulashtami wishes, Janmashtami greetings, Krishna Janmashtami greetings, Gokulashtami greetings, Lord Krishna HD wallpapers with quotes, Happy Janmashtami 2020, Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020, Happy Gokulashtami 2020, Ladoo Gopal photos, Ladoo Gopal wallpaper, and more. Janmashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, the 8th avatar of Vishnu. It is one of the most important festivals for the Vaishnavism community. People decorate their temples, clean their homes, bring new clothes, prepare traditional sweets etc. on this celebratory occasion. There are feasts, cultural programmes, fairs, kite-flying competitions, and Dahi handi celebrations around the country. The major celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh. However, this time around with world battling a pandemic, the celebrations, especially that involves gathering of the crowd will not be taking place. Instead, one can focus on connecting with family and friends to wish each other on the festival day.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish Krishna Answers All Your Prayers and Give You What You Want in Life. Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Keep You and Your Family Happy and Content. Wishing You a Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Add Value to Your Life by Following the Teachings of Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: यशोदा के कृष्णा के , राधे के श्याम के , ग्वालो के कान्हा के , गोपिओ के माखन चोर के, जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

Happy Janmashtami 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Come to Your House and Take All Worries Away Along With Him. May Lord Bless You and Your Family. Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Janmashtami 2020 Greetings: Gokulashtami Wishes & Messages to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday

How to Download Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Krishna Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link, where you will find everything from Janmashtami stickers for WhatsApp to Lord Krishna quotes for Facebook, Bal Roop Krishna photos to set it as your WhatsApp DP to Shri Krishna bhajan lines to keep it as WhatsApp Status. Go ahead and download the festive pack to enjoy this latest offering of the messaging app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).