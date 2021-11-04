Kali Puja 2021 will be conducted on November 4 this year. The Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Kali and is a particularly important commemoration for Bengalis across the world. While most people worship Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali, many in West Bengal, Assam and Orissa worship Goddess Kali on the new moon day. As we prepare to celebrate Kali Puja 2021, here are some Happy Kali Puja wishes, Kali Puja 2021 messages, Happy Kali Puja 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends. Top Kali Puja 2021 Wishes, Greetings, GIFs, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers to Celebrate Shyama Puja With Family and Friends.

It is important to note that Kali Puja celebration is different from that of Kali Chaudas, which is celebrated in various western states, especially Gujarat, on the day before the Karthik Amavasya. Kali Puja is celebrated on the day of Lakshmi Puja. Kali Puja 2021 will be conducted between 11:50 PM on November 4 and 12:39 AM, November 5. Kali Puja celebrations are believed to have started just in the sixteenth century.

Kali Puja celebrations revolve around offering prayers and singing aartis to appease Goddess Kali. As we prepare to celebrate Kali Puja 2021, here are some Happy Kali Puja wishes, Kali Puja 2021 messages, Happy Kali Puja 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that can be shared online with family and friends.

Kali Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Kali Is the Symbol of Strength and Good Over Evil. May She Bless You and Your Family With Abundant Strength. Happy Kali Puja

Kali Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Kali Puja, Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones, May the Divine Blessings of Maa Kali Be With You Always. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Festival Time Across India This Weekend and We Are Celebrating Both Kali Puja and Diwali.

Kali Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Kali Puja, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Ma Kali. Happy Kali Puja

Kali Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With Happiness All The Year Through! Wishing You a Happy Kali Puja

Kali Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Kali Puja Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones, May the Divine Blessings of Maa Kali Be With You Always. Happy Kali Puja

Bengali Kali Puja 2021 Greetings: Messages, Images, Quotes and Status To Wish Happy Shyama Puja

The folklore behind Kali Puja revolves around the story of how Goddess Durga turns into Maa Kali to kill the evil demons Shumbh and Nishumbh. It is believed that Maa Kali became ferocious, killing these demons and began to slay humans. It was at this moment that Lord Shiva put himself in front of Goddess Kali. It is believed that when Maa Kali stepped on Lord Shiva’s chest, her tongue came out as she realized her mistake, and the well-known picture of Goddess Kali comes from this story. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and safe Kali Puja 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).