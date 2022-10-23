Kali Puja is a Hindu festival which celebrates Goddess Kali on the day of Karthik Amavasya, during the Diwali festivities. Also known as Shyama Puja, Kali Puja 2022 will be celebrated on October 24 and is sure to be a grand festivity in West Bengal. While most people pray to Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, people in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam worship Goddess Kali on new moon day, the most important day of Diwali. This day is known as Kali Puja. And to celebrate Kali Puja, many people usually share Happy Kali Puja 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Shayma Puja greetings and Maa Kali images and HD wallpapers with their friends and family. Happy Diwali 2022 Messages: Share Shubh Deepavali Greetings and Wishes, Lakshmi Puja Images and HD Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones This Deepotsav.

Kali Puja is usually conducted on the same day as Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja. The timing for Kali Puja 2022 is from 11:58 pm to 12:48 am on October 25. Kali Puja is usually conducted during the nighttime when the Amavasya Tithi prevails. The celebration of Kali Puja includes offering prayers and singing songs for Goddess Kali at home and in pandals. People often prop up clay idols of Goddess Kali and try to appease her. Kali Puja during Diwali is believed to be the most significant of this observance. However, Kali Puja is also conducted on other new moons. Here are Happy Kali Puja 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Shayma Puja greetings and Maa Kali images and HD wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone on the Occasion of Kali Puja. I Wish That Maa Kali Is Always With Us To Bless Us and Keep Us Protected From Evil.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on the Occasion of Kali Puja. This Auspicious Occasion Will Always Remind Us of the Victory of Good Over Evil.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Kali Puja, We Must Always Keep Our Faith in Maa and Always Walk the Path She Has Shown Us In Life. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Kali Puja to Everyone. Sending Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion to You and Your Loved Ones As I Pray for Your Success and Prosperity.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja to Everyone. Maa Kali Will Always Inspire Us To Stand With the Right and for the Right in Order To Be Always on the Right Path.

We hope that these wishes add to your celebrations. It is important to note that people in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha celebrate and revere Goddess Lakshmi as well. However, that is done during the full moon day in the month of Ashwin, which is known as Kojagara Purnima.

