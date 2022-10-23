The much-anticipated festival of lights is finally here and people are all geared up to make the best of Diwali 2022 with elaborate celebrations and utmost excitement. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 this year and Badi Diwali is also the day of Lakshmi Puja. People decorate their houses with beautiful Rangoli and plenty of lights on this day to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes on Diwali night. The lights during this festival depict hope, knowledge, success and fortune. On this auspicious occasion of Deepotsav, share Happy Diwali 2022 messages, Shubh Deepavali greetings and wishes, Lakshmi Puja Images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Happy Diwali 2022 Greetings in Marathi: Share Deepotsav Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Deepavali Images and HD Wallpapers With Everyone You Know on This Occasion.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages and Shubh Deepavali Greetings

Happy Diwali Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You. May the Incredible Charm of Diwali Stay With You Forever and Keep Showering You With Happiness and Smiles.

Happy Diwali Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Bring Along Eternal Happiness, Joy, Smile, Success and Peace for You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages in Hindi (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Maa Laxmi Aur Shri Ganesh Ka Ashirvad Bana Rahe Aap Par Har Pal. Deepavali Ka Tyohar Saja Ho Khushiyon Se Har Pal.

DIwali 2022 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Mubarak Ho Diwali Ka Yeh Tyohar Par. Barse Khushiyan Tum Par Har Baar… Nayi Umeed Aur Manzilein Ho Tumko Haasil. Diwali Ki Dher Saari Badhai!

Happy Diwali 2022 Warm Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: “May the Celebrations of Diwali Never End for You and Fill Your Life With Happiness, Glory, Prosperity and Smiles. Wishing a Warm Diwali to You.” – Unknown

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Messages, Images and Greetings You Can Share To Wish Your Loved Ones on Diwali

