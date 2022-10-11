Kali Puja is a significant Hindu festival where Goddess Kali is worshipped on the new moon day during the Diwali festivities. Goddess Kali is the goddess of life, death and transcendence and represents divine fury, being the fiercest form of Goddess Durga. It is also known as Shyama Puja and while people all over India celebrate the festival of Diwali during this time, people mostly in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam worship Goddess Kali on Kali Puja. People visit Kali temples on this day and worship the Goddess who is described as a dark woman with four arms, who wears a necklace of skulls and whose tongue is protruding from her mouth. While one hand yields a sword, another holds the head of a slain demon. To know more about this festival of Goddess Kali, read more about Kali Puja 2022 date, Amavasya Tithi, Kali Puja Nishita Time, history, significance and ways of celebrating the day. Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers to Share With Family and Friends.

Kali Puja 2022 Date, Amavasya Tithi and Kali Puja Nishita Time

Kali Puja usually falls on the same day as Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja, but in some years, it might fall one day before Lakshmi Puja. Kali Puja 2022 will fall on October 24. Kali Puja is celebrated on the day when Amavasya prevails during midnight and Lakshmi Puja is observed on the day when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh.

Amavasya Tithi Begins at 12:57 am on October 24

Amavasya Tithi Ends at 11: 48 am on October 25

Kali Puja Nishita Time is from 12:26 am to 01:22 am on Oct 25

History and Significance of Kali Puja

Kali Puja is performed to worship the might and strengths of Goddess Kali, whose many forms indicate her transformative powers and also because the Goddess holds great significance for the people of the Bengali, Assamese and Odia communities. The Goddess symbolises divine energy or Shakti and she is worshipped as she is believed to destroy all the evil in the world. Legends speak of the origin of Goddess Kali, who is believed to have been born out of Maa Durga’s forehead when the Gods approached Goddess Durga to help them fight the demons Shambhu and Nishambhu, who were destroying Lord Indra’s realm, who is believed to be the King of Gods. Goddess Kali managed to destroy the demons and made a garland out of their heads to wear around her neck. To celebrate her might, Kali Puja gained popularity in West Bengal in the 19th century. These days, Durga Puja and Kali Puja are celebrated elaborately in West Bengal, where they even symbolise life and culture.

How Is Kali Puja Celebrated

On this day, people visit several Kali temples and shrines to worship the goddess and the celebrations take place on a large scale. The Puja takes place at night and people offer red hibiscus flowers to the Goddess along with rice, sweets and lentils. Feasting on the next day is also a part of the festivities. Some people even undertake pilgrimages for the Goddess.

