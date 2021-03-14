An auspicious festival, similar to Karwa Chauth, Karadaiyan Nombu is one of the most significant observations of the Tamil Brahmin community. Married women pray to the Hindu Goddess Gowri and pray for their respective husbands' longevity and well-being. They fast throughout the day, and worship to the Goddess. If you are someone who is married and your wife has observed the auspicious vrat for you, you can make them feel special and thank them for their devotion with our latest collection of Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 messages for wife. These greetings, HD images, Karadaiyan Nombu wishes, WhatsApp stickers and SMS templates are meaningful and can also be sent to the rest of your family members to share your wishes. You can download theses Happy Karadaiyan Nombu wishes and send them across through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Signal and more.

Married women follow important rituals and also decorate their house with beautiful kolam designs. They try to echo Savitri's devotion and love for her husband Satyavan, as seen in the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, told in the epic Mahabharata. Typically, an offering made out of rice powder and jaggery is prepared and offered to the Goddess. It is an extremely auspicious occasion, and you can make it memorable by sharing Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 messages, Facebook wishes, Telegram greetings, WhatsApp stickers and more.

