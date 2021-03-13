Karadaiyan Nombu is a festival celebrated by married women from the Tamil Brahmin community who pray for the well being of their husband. Even unmarried women observe this day as they pray for an ideal partner. This event is similar to Karva Chauth celebrated in North India. Karadaiyan Nombu is named after Savitri, who freed her husband Satyavan from the clutches of Yaman (Yama), the God of Death. On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu 2021, we bring you the recipe of Karadaiyan Nombu Adai which is the traditional delicacy of this festival.

In this festival, married women pray to the Hindu goddess Gowri. It is said that Savitri's devotion towards the goddess Gowri gave her the strength and wisdom to win back her husband's life from lord Yama. Savitri is hailed as a pativrata patni meaning a doting and a devout wife. On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu, married women draw kolam in front of their pooja room, take bath and officiate the ceremony. On this day, women tie a sacred yellow thread known as saradu or charadu around their neck after worshipping the deity. An offering made out of rice powder and jaggery, known as karadai, is prepared and offered to the goddess. Scroll down for the recipe.

Karadai Recipe

The Vratham timing for Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 will be from 6:40 am to 6:39 pm on March 14. Even if you are not practising Karadaiyan Nombu, you should give it a try for this Karadai recipe shared above. We wish all Tamil women a very Happy Karadaiyan Nombu.

