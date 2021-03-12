Karadaiyan Nombu is a widely celebrated Tamil festival which is celebrated in the month of Maasi. Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 will be celebrated on March 14. This festival is especially celebrated by married women who are praying for the long and healthy life of their husbands. Unmarried women also celebrate this festival, asking for a suitable partner. Karadaiyan Nombu is said to be celebrated on Goddess Parvati’s birthday and there are various rituals and procedures followed in this festival. Women perform the Karadaiyan Nombu Puja at muhurat timings, observe a stringent fast and also recite various slokas and folklores to celebrate this day. Here’s everything you need to know about Karadaiyan Nombu celebrations in India. Karadiyan Nombu 2021 Kolam & Swastik Padikolam Designs: Easy Floral Rangoli, Quick Muggulu, Dot Rangoli Patterns for Savitri Vratham.

When is Karadaiyan Nombu 2021?

As mentioned above, Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 will be celebrated on March 14. Every year, this festival is celebrated on the first day of Pisces in the southern calendar as it represents the fish-like shape of the eyes of Goddess Parvati.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 Puja Timings

On the day of Karadaiyan Nombu, women observe stringent fasts from sunrise to sunset and perform special Karadaiyan Nombu puja. The Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham timings are 06:48 AM to 06:18 PM. The special Puja to break the fast, Manjal Saradu Muhurtham begins at 06:18 PM.

How is Karadaiyan Nombu celebrated?

Every year, on Karadaiyan Nombu, married women tie a yellow thread around their neck. Traditionally the Mangalsutra for Tamil women was created by tying the gold pendant or even a piece of the Haldi plant on the yellow thread, known as Manjal (Haldi/yellow) saradu. This thread was replaced every year and women prayed for the long and healthy life of their partners. Unmarried women also wear a similar yellow thread and pray for a happy life with a companion in the future. Goddess Parvati is revered on this day.

Karadaiyan Nombu Rituals

In addition to observing a stringent fast from sunrise to sunset, women also take this opportunity to read folklore and recite slokas, all dedicated to pleasing Goddess Parvati. Many women recite the story of Satyawan and Savitri and how Savitri managed to save Satyavaan’s life from the grasp of Yamraj.

People also make special delicacies to break the fast and please Goddess Parvati on this day. We hope that this Karadaiyan Nombu celebration is filled with happiness and brings prosperity into your life. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2021.

