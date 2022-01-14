As soon as new year celebrations simmer down a bit, we get into Makar Sankranti feels. Makar Sankranti hold a very special significance amongst the Hindus. On this day people worship Lord Surya with full devotion. According to astrology, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on the day when the Sun enters Capricorn aka Makar Rashi in the month of Paush. It is celebrated every year on January 14. Sometimes due to the reversal of date, this festival is also celebrated on January 15. You can make this day super special by sending your loved ones some special Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 greetings, wishes, quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, Telegram messages and wallpapers to send on January 14. Best Makar Sankranti 2022 Messages: Unique Wishes, Greetings, HD Images With Good Quotes, WhatsApp Status, And SMS to Share on the Auspicious Occasion Of Uttarayan.

Makar Sankranti is known by different names in different states of India. It is believed that the arrival of spring season starts from the day of Makar Sankranti. You can check out the date, auspicious time and importance of Makar Sankranti. In 2022, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. But how is this special festival celebrated? According to mythological beliefs, on the day of Makar Sankranti, bathing, donation and worship of Lord Surya hold special significance. On this day, red clothes, wheat, jaggery, lentils, copper, gold, betel nut, red flowers, coconut, dakshina etc. are offered to the Sun God. Donating during the auspicious period of Makar Sankranti is said to be extremely auspicious. On this first festival of the year, you can wish Makar Sankranti by sending best wishes to your family, relatives and friends:

May This Makar Sankranti Fill Your Life With Joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

On This Occasion of Makar Sankranti, May God Bless You With Good Health and Wealth.

Let This Festive Season Bring With It Endless Happiness and Joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May This Makar Sankranti Takes Away All Your Sadness and Lighten Your Life With Warmth, Joy, Happiness, and Love Forever!

May This Makar Sankranti Enlighten Your Life With the Warmth of Glory, and Happiness.

According to the scriptures, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Sun God visits his son Shani's house to meet him. Shani is the lord of Capricorn and Aquarius, hence this festival is considered as the festival of union of father and son. According to the legend, on this day Lord Vishnu killed the Asuras on the earth and cut off their heads and buried them on the Mandar mountain. In India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan at some places.

