Mesha Sankranti, also known as the Solar New Year or Maha Vishuva Sankranti, is a special day in Vedic astrology. It marks the Sun's entry into Mesha Rashi, or the Aries zodiac sign. This year, Mesha Sankranti 2024 will be observed on April 13, a Saturday. This auspicious occasion signifies the beginning of the Hindu solar year, a time to embrace fresh beginnings and welcome the new year's energy! Many celebrate Mesha Sankranti by wearing new clothes, preparing special meals, and offering prayers for good fortune in the year ahead. Mesha Sankranti is a joyous occasion to connect with loved ones and set intentions for a prosperous new year. Join in the festivities by sending your family and friends Mesha Sankranti 2024 wishes, greetings, quotes, wallpapers and images. When Is Mesha Sankranti 2024? Know the Solar New Year Date, Shubh Muhurat, Timings and Significance Related to the Auspicious Hindu Day.

