When Is Mesha Sankranti 2024? Know the Solar New Year Date, Shubh Muhurat, Timings and Significance Related to the Auspicious Hindu Day

Mesha Sankranti, also known as Mesha Sankramana or Solar New Year, is a Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the solar month of Mesha (Aries). It refers to the first day of the solar cycle year, the solar New Year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The solar cycle year is significant in Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali calendars. It typically falls on the day when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries, transitioning from the previous sign of Pisces. This celestial event usually occurs around the month of April. This festive event of Mesha Sankranti 2024 will fall on April 13, i.e., Saturday. The Mesha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 12.39 pm and end at 06.55 pm, while the Mesha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 04.50 pm to 06.55 pm on the same day.

What is the Date of Mesha Sankranti 2024?

As per the traditional Hindu calendar, the festive day of Mesha Sankranti 2024 will fall on April 13, 2024, i.e., Saturday.

What are the Auspicious Timings of Mesha Sankranti 2024?

The Mesha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 12.39 pm and end at 06.55 pm

The Mesha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 04.50 pm to 06:55 pm on the same day.

The Mesha Sankranti moment will be at 09.15 pm.

What is the Significance of Mesha Sankranti 2024?

The phrase Mesha Sankranti consists of two Sanskrit words. Sankranti literally means 'course change, entry into,' particularly in the context of the sun or planets, while Mesha means sheep or the Aries constellation. Mesha Sankranti is one of the twelve Sankranti in the Hindu calendar. The concept is also found in Indian astrology texts, wherein it refers to the day of the Sun's transition into the Aries zodiac sign.

In different regions of India, Mesha Sankranti is celebrated with unique cultural traditions and festivities. It is also known by names such as Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, and Baisakhi in Punjab. This festival marks the arrival of spring and is associated with new beginnings, growth, and prosperity.

