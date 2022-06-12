Rain is one of nature's ways of changing one's mood. It fills the atmosphere with joy and happiness. Many people love to enjoy the rain on the balcony sipping their coffee or tea. At the same time, many others love to feel the rain and hence step out to walk, dance and ride in the rain. As you are about to enjoy the Monsoon 2022 in India with showers, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to all your loved ones to wish them and welcome monsoon in India with Happy Monsoon images, Happy Rainy Day 2022 WhatsApp status, Happy Rainy Day GIF images, Happy Monsoon HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Rainy Day 2022 Images & Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Fun GIFs and Wallpapers to Share With Family and Friends Welcoming Monsoon in India.

Monsoon rains bring freshness to our otherwise dull lives. It injects everyone with a new dose of life. It's the rains that give love and romance a new expression. It is one season enjoyed by all, from the little child of the family to the grownups. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS as you welcome the monsoon season.

The sound of the drops falling on the earth, the fragrance of wet soil and the beautiful dark skies during the monsoon rains are what we crave throughout the year. This is one time when we all feel like detaching ourselves from the digital world to enjoy nature. People are filled with joy and excitement when they see the monsoon rains. Here are messages you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them Rainy Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Rainy Day!

