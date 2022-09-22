National Singles Day is a day dedicated to all the single people who prefer enjoying their own company or are working on becoming a better version of themselves. In a world where being in a relationship is seen as a basic need, choosing to be single or just being single can be very challenging. And National Singles Day aims to help people in the Single community feel a tad bit better. National Singles Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 22 in the United States. And as we prepare to celebrate this day, many are sure to share Happy National Singles Day wishes and messages, National Singles Day quotes and sayings and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. National Singles Day 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes: Comic Messages & Hilarious Puns To Send to to Your Single Friends on This Day.

Being single is often met with a lot of unwanted advice, tips and even blind date setups from not just your friends but also family and family friends. The struggles of being single and choosing to enter any family event often lead to discussions and conversations on “whom to date”, “how to find the one”, etc. National Singles Day offers people who endure these challenges to actually celebrate their singledom and host and enjoy Singles parties. The motto of these parties is nothing more or less than truly enjoying the choice of not being in a relationship. As we prepare to celebrate National Singles Day 2022 in the United States, here are some quotes and sayings, and Facebook status pictures that you can post online. National Singles Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Cheerful Messages, Quotes, Thoughts and Sayings for Appreciating Single Life.

Happy National Singles Day 2022 Quotes

National Singles Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Being Single Is About Celebrating and Appreciating Your Own Space That You’re In. – Kelly Rowland

Happy National Singles Day 2022!

National Singles Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Being Single Doesn’t Necessarily Mean You’re Available. Sometimes You Have To Put Up a Sign That Says “Do Not Disturb” on Your Heart. – Wiz Khalifa

Quotes About Happy National Singles Day 2022

National Singles Day Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: To Love Oneself Is the Beginning of a Lifelong Romance. – Oscar Wilde

Happy National Singles Day 2022 in the US Quotes

National Singles Day in the US Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Never Found a Companion That Was So Companionable As Solitude. – Henry David Thoreau

Quotes for National Singles Day 2022

Quotes for Happy National Singles Day in the US (File Image)

Quote Reads: My Alone Feels So Good, I’ll Only Have You if You’re Sweeter Than My Solitude. – Warsan Shire

National Singles Day 2022 Quotes & Messages for Singles Celebrating and Enjoying Their Single Life

More often than not, people are often pressured into feeling that they need to be in a relationship. But the reality is that there is nothing wrong with being single. Because if you are not comfortable with your own company, making someone else comfortable with it will be impossible. National Singles Day offers a fun way of understanding the reasons for being single and also gives the singles in the world a chance to be proud of their choices and feel no need to give in to judgements or give any explanations. Here’s wishing a Happy National Singles Day to those who are getting comfortable with chilling with themselves!

