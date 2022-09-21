Happy National Singles Day! Celebrate the day dedicated to all the singletons on September 22, 2022 by wishing them for all the independence and social space that they have to live a joyous life. Ask them not to rush and chill down a little because being single gives you all the space to cater to your family and find time for your social life. Be with them or send them gifts to lighten their mood on National Singles Day. What else can be a better option to cheer them up other than sending them memes and jokes? These comic jokes and hilarious puns related to a single's life can add a broad smile to their faces! Remember that these memes and messages are just to add some delight to their exclusive day without making them feel bad about it. So, take the case of tickling the funny bones of your single friends by sharing National Singles Day 2022 funny memes and jokes.

National Singles Day 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes

Singles Meme (Photo Credits: Instagram)

HAHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Přïÿã-The Lost Girl (@naa_cheeesseee)

Think Sister, Think!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singles Anonymous (@single.memes)

Oh Noooo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cringe Qween (@thecringeqween)

Too Soon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐄_𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐒 (@__single_memes__)

