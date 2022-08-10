Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important annual festivals for Hindus, who observe the sacred festival on the last day of the Hindu lunar month of Sawan. Raksha Bandhan 2022 falls on August 11, Sunday. The day celebrates the sibling bond between brothers and sisters who observe the Rakhi festival with full enthusiasm across the country. From sisters tying Rakhi or the sacred thread to their brothers’ wrists to brothers giving them special gifts in return, Raksha Bandhan revolves around various customs and traditions that make the festival more pious and joyous. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes and greetings flow over social media as siblings share meaningful messages and quotes to celebrate their beautiful bond and camaraderie. For that, we’ve curated some special Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes, Happy Raksha Bandhan images, WhatsApp messages, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Telegram quotes and SMS that you can send to your siblings on this festive occasion.

Rakhi isn’t just meant to celebrate the blood relations that we share with our biological siblings; it’s much more than that! Even individuals with no brothers or sisters observe Rakhi by tying the holy thread to people they consider as their voluntary kins and extended family members. The day celebrates all the sibling-like bonds that you share with someone special and close to you. Sisters living far off also send rakhis to their brothers through postal or courier service to mark the importance of this religious day. As you celebrate the memorable day with utmost zeal and fervour, take these Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings and HD wallpapers that we present to you below. Forward these lovely Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings and images to all those who matter to you the most. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Outfit Ideas for Sisters: Take Inspiration From These Celebs for a Stylish Rakhi Festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes and HD Wallpapers

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: I Pray for Your Success, Prosperity, and Long Life, Dear Brother. Sending Loads of Love and Best Wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: As We Grow, We May Gain and Lose Many Things in Life but I Want You to Know That I Will Forever Be There for You. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Dear Brother!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 HD Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Rakhi Bhai. Thanks for Always Being My Pillar of Strength. I Am Very Fortunate to Have a Brother Like You.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Rakhi to My Childhood Leg-Puller, My Best Brother, My Guardian Angel, and the Only Person Who Understands Me Inside-Out.

Raksha Bandhan Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: Here's Sending Rakhi and All the Love in the World to the Most Supportive and Responsible Brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Messages, Rakhi Images, Quotes and Wallpapers to Send to Your Loved Ones

Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you celebrate the sweet day by spending time with your siblings and cherishing the memories that you shared with them to date. If your brother or sister is in another city, call them and wish them on Raksha Bandhan. You can also share these delightful wishes and quotes with your siblings and cousins and mark the remarkable day in the most beautiful sense!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).