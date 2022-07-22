Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the brother-sister bond in India. This year it will be observed on Thursday, August 11. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around their brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to protect her and gives her a gift. Raksha Bandhan literally means the bond of protection, obligation and care. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, we at LatestLY, have bought the legend and stories related to the festival that you must know. From Aarti to Tilak, Importance and Meaning of Each Step of Tying a Rakhi Explained.

One of the most popular legends related to Raksha Bandhan is that of Krishna and Draupadi. On Makar Sankranti, Krishna cut his little finger and was bleeding profusely. Draupadi cut off a part of her saree and tied it to Krishna’s finger and in return, Krishna promised to protect her. Another legend was that of Yama and the Yamuna. Yama, God of death was reminded by River Ganga to visit his sister River Yamuna. Being overjoyed by Yama’s arrival, Yamuna prepared a feast and also tied a Rakhi to his hand.

One of the most popular stories related to the festival of Rakhi is that of Lord Bali and goddess Lakshmi. On the full moon day of Shravan month, Laxmi tied a thread of coloured cotton on Bali’s wrist for his protection. In return, Bali asked Lakshmi what she wanted from him, to which Lakshmi pointed towards the gatekeeper whose true identity was Lord Vishnu. Bali kept his promise and asked Vishnu to return home with Goddess Lakshmi.

Wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

