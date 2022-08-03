Raksha Bandhan is inching closer, and the preparations are in full swing for the festival celebrating the strong brother-sister bond in India. Rakhi or Rakshabandhan is a unique festival that is observed on the full moon day of Shravan month. Raksha Bandhan 2022 will fall on August 11, Thursday. As you look forward to celebrating the festive day with pomp and show, dressing the right way is quite significant. For that, we've compiled some best looks for all the sisters who are planning to rock their traditional style this Raksha Bandhan 2022. Here's to taking some inspiration from B-town beauties for a stylish and voguish Rakhi festival.

Every Indian festival brings the chance to get into the ethnic look that suits the occasion and gives you the most festive vibes. With the Rakhi festival drawing closer, you must not miss out on the opportunity to dress up in traditional attire! But what type of clothes should you buy to dress yourself the best? Don't worry; we've got you covered, as you can take a cue from these Bollywood beauties who looked very elegant and dazzling in their ethnic outfits. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, here are some magnificent and trendy looks that must inspire you for Raksha Bandhan 2022. Take a look! DIY Rakhi Ideas for Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make Simple and Beautiful Rakhi at Home With These Easy Tutorial Videos.

Deepika Padukone in Traditional Suit with Jhumkas

The 83 actress never fails to set the fashion game with her aesthetic charm and glamorous looks. Deepika's pink and golden embroidered suit can give you an authentic look that fits the best for the Rakhi festival. Make it fancier with statement jhumkas and jewellery.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Katrina Kaif in Red-Hued Silk Suit

The embroidered number from the shelves of Anita Dongre can be the perfect fit for any classic festival that calls for some traditional style. Katrina sets the festive mood with her intricately-designed suit with the Gota Patti work. The sharara makes it look complete!

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Anushka Sharma in Baby-Pink Kurta and Palazzo Set

You can exuberate grace and elegance on a festive day with some pastel colours, just like the Chakdaha Xpress actress did with utmost style. The kurta set by Tokree Jaipur makes it an appealing fit for a fail-safe festive look. The intricate details and motifs accentuated her ensemble.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Ananya Panday in Embroidered Suit

If you want to don a traditional look and still look cute, steal this outfit from Ananya's wardrobe, which gives out the ritualistic festival vibes. The golden work on the kurta can amp up your evening like never before!

Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Alia Bhatt in White Salwar Kameez

Alia Bhatt and her minimal fashion are just love! You can definitely nail your festive look by taking some inspiration from this chic who radiated positive energy through her white suit that's stylish AF! Learn from her how to be the classic and sassy version of yourself!

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Janhvi Kapoor in Ivory Saree and Floral Blouse

Are you looking for something more stylish and authentic? Then what can be better than a modern saree that can justify your sartorial choice perfectly! See how Janhvi looks drop-dead gorgeous in the eye-catchy saree and recreate her impeccable look this Rakhi.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

So, are you all set for the upcoming festival? We're sure these stunning ladies gave you the ultimate looks for a glorious make-over you needed the most for Rakshabandhan 2022. We hope that you have a blast at this sweet festival. Have a Happy and Stylish Rakhi festival!

