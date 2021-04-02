Rang Panchami, also spelt as Rangapanchami is on April 2. This day for the festival of colour is more prevalent in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Holi festivities conclude with Rang Panchami on the Panchami tithi of Phalguna. As it is evident from the festival’s name, it involves colours. It also holds the significance of the Pancha Tattva—the five elements that form the human body and the universe. To celebrate Rang Panchami 2021, we bring you messages and WhatsApp stickers. These Happy Rang Panchami 2021 wishes, Rangapanchami greetings, HD images and more are perfect for sending along with Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other social media. So, what are you waiting for? Just download these Rang Panchami 2021 messages and celebrate colours.

On the occasion of Rang Panchami, people celebrate the occasion by throwing fragrant red powder (gulal), and splashing coloured water on others. The COVID-19 pandemic forced restrictions on Holi celebrations across the state. And Rang Panchami observation will be no different. People are encouraged to celebrate Rangapanchami at home. It is during this time that the digital Happy Rangpanchami 2021 wishes and messages stand more significant. You can download these greetings, photos, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, and more to share Happy Rang Panchami wishes across social media platforms, including Facebook, Telegram, Twitter.

