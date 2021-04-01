After Holi, Rang Panchami is celebrated. This year Rang Panchami is on Friday, 2 April. According to Hindu Panchang, this festival is celebrated on the fifth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated five days after the Holi festival. The festival of Holi starts from the Pratipada of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and continues till Panchami Tithi. The reason for celebrating Panchami is called Rang Panchami. It is celebrated in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Bharata. Rang Panchami 2021 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. You can send your heartfelt wishes or simply say ‘Happy Rang Panchami’ via WhatsApp stickers, set as Facebook status and sent along with GIF messages. These Rang Panchami 2021 images and HD wallpapers are absolute handy that will make your Rang Panchami celebration more joyous and fun along with the traditions you follow on the day.

According to mythology, the day of Rang Panchami is dedicated to the Gods and Goddesses. It is said that by using colours on this day, positive energy is transmitted to the world. It is believed that the colours that are applied to each other on this day fly towards the sky. By doing this, the deities are attracted and show their grace. Rang Panchami 2021, we bring you the best of the pics with "Happy Rang Panchami 2021" texts written on them to send among your friends and families. Download the Rang Panchami 2021 images and wallpapers for free and celebrate the festival of colours.

It is said that on the day of Rang Panchami, the divine powers are more than the negative powers. Radharani's Barsane has special worship and darshan benefits in his temple on this day. It is believed that on this day, Shri Krishna performed Raslila with the gopis and celebrated the colour game on the second day.

