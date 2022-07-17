The Shravan Somvar Vrat begins on the first Monday after the beginning of Sawan maas, the holiest Hindu month of Shravana. Sawan 2022 started on Thursday, July 14, in the north Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and so on. The first Sawan Somwar Vrat is observed on July 18. As you observe the First Shravan Somvar Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Sawan messages, Happy First Monday of Sawan 2022 images, Sawan wishes, Happy Shravan 2022 greetings and Lord Shiva images that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them in this auspicious occasion.

During the month of Sawan, also known as Shravan maas, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan falls in the fifth month. Fasting on all the Mondays during the Sawan is considered very auspicious. Many people observe the fast on four Mondays falling during the Shravan Maas, while many continue to fast further till the sixteen Mondays. The Shravan Somvar Vrat continue until 16 weeks and is known as the Solah Somvar Vrat. The Solah Somvar Vrat are highly auspicious, and like other fasts, people offer prayers, follow rituals and recite the Solah Somvar Vrat Katha. List of Sawan Somvar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Start & End Dates.

As people extend festive wishes and greetings to each other, here's a collection of Sawan 2022 wishes and messages you can download and send to your friends and family. They are perfect for wishing loved ones on the first Shravan Somvar Vrat 2022.

Happy Sawan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Mere Utterance of Om Namah Shivaya With Utmost Devotion Is Enough to Make You Feel the Power of Lord Mahadev. Happy Shravan Somwar to You.

Happy Sawan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experience the Mystical Power in the Atmosphere on the Auspicious Day of Shravan Somwar and Feel Lord Shiva’s Divine Presence.

Happy Sawan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ji Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho. Har Ghar Me Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Om Namah Shivaya! Shravan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Happy Sawan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bholenath Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles to Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Shravana Somwar Vrat.

Happy Sawan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar.

The Sawan month 2022 has begun on Thursday, July 14 and will continue till Friday, August 12. During this Shravan maas, the Somwar Vrat will be observed on July 18th and 25th and August on 1st and 8th. Devotees observing the Somvar Vrat will be observing fast on all these four dates. Here are messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on the first Shravan Somwar vrat 2022. Wishing everyone Happy first Shravan Somvar vrat 2022!

