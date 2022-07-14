Sawan or Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu year, beginning in late July from the first day of the full moon and ending in the third week of August. According to Panchang, the pious month of Lord Shiva will begin on Thursday, 14 July. Devotees mark this holy occasion by keeping fasts on Mondays and praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a tranquil and profitable life. The first month of the Chaturmas phase is crucial for the entire sub-continent of India as it is connected to the arrival of the South-West monsoons. To step into the pious period of devotion, we have compiled greetings, wishes, messages, short texts and status. List of Sawan Somvar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Shravan Maas Starting in North and South India, Significance and Puja Vidhi Related to Holiest Hindu Month.

Wallpaper Reads: May the Glory of God Shiva Shankar Bless Your Soul and Banish All Your Troubles. Happy Sawan 2022.

WhatsApp Image Reads: As the Auspicious Month of Sawan Starts, May You and Your Family Receive Abundant Blessings From Lord Shiva. Happy Shravana.

WhatsApp SMS Reads: As the Auspicious Month of Sawan Starts, May You and Your Family Receive Abundant Blessings From Lord Shiva. Happy Shravana.

SMS Reads: May Lord Shankar Keep Us Safe, Healthy and Give Us Strength to Stay Away From Evil. Happy Shravana!

Image Reads: Shravana is The Pious Period When You Awaken Your Inner Consciousness to Discover the Purpose of Your Being. Have a Divine Sawan Month 2022.

