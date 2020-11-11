Chinese people are ready to celebrate the singles in the country with Singles' day 2020, today aka November 11. Yes, 11.11 is the day people think about the single souls around them, however, not in pity. In fact, the day is celebrated with singles sale and discount. Yes, shopping complexes remain abuzz with singles taking the day for themselves. As we approach this year's Singles' Day online shopping festival, as China recovers from the pandemic, the country's e-commerce companies, including Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, offer generous discounts on their platforms. But do you know why the day 11:11 is represented with one (1) as a single person? Well, you do not want to miss the history and significance of Singles' day!

And of course, just like any other festivity, people share with each other greetings, messages and Happy Singles' Day images with one another. If you are looking for Happy Singles' Day 2020 messages, Happy Singles' Day quotes, Singles' Day images, greetings and SMS to send your single friends, WE HAVE A COLLECTION that comes along with WhatsApp stickers to send via the messaging app!

Well, if you are single, treat yourself with some shopping! While we wish you a very happy, Alibaba 11.11 Singles’ Day, we bring for you a list of images with China Singles’ Day wishes! Take a look at Happy Singles Day messages, Happy Singles Day 2020 wishes and HD pics and images, Happy Singles’ Day GIFs, Happy Singles’ Day wishes, Singles’ Day greetings, Singles’ Day images, Singles’ Day messages:

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You Alone Are Enough. You Have Nothing to Prove to Anybody.” Maya Angelou

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “People Would Be a Lot Better Off if They’d Enjoy Being Single.” – Lewis Black

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Love Yourself First, Because That’s Who You’ll Spend the Rest of Your Life With.”–Unknown

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Happily Single” Is Recognizing That You Don’t Need or Want to Be Rescued From Your Life by a Handsome Prince Because Your Life Is Pretty Awesome, As Is.” –Mandy Hale

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Found Being Single to Be a Gift in Disguise Because I Fell in Love With the Person I Am.” –Unknown

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Think, Therefore I’m Single.” –Liz Winston

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Yeah, I’m Single, but You’re Gonna Have to Be Amazing to Change That.” –Unknown

Happy Singles' Day 2020 Wishes & Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You Don’t Have to Be Part of a Couple to Be Happy, You Know.” –Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

The Singles' Day or Double 11 aka the Chinese unofficial holiday and shopping season is being celebrated thoroughly by the bachelors, and bachelorettes. But did you know that Singles day was created by four, single male students in China at Nanjing University? But in no time, Alibaba CEO Jack Ma turned it into the shopping holiday! The day gives a huge boost to the economy, last year, shoppers spent USD 38.4 billion on Alibaba's e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).